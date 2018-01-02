In the gazebo – Barb Nosal, Wilma Flaherty (partially hidden), Jackie Peacock. Back Row – Ann Bolger, Father Ron Voisin, Margaret Terpstra, Judy Kittel, Fran Vegh, Mary Ann Stroh, Marlene McDonnell, Heidi Wagner, Vikki Williams, Mary Campagnaro, Faye Pierce, Joan brohman, Carolyn Stemmler, Peggy Brohman, Judy Peacock, Ann Weber, Mary Lou Short, Mary Dopp

Sitting – Marlene Lehman, Marilyn Rider, Marjorie Watson, Marjorie Zinger, Joanne Nederend, Helen Peacock

Thirty ladies of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League held their December meeting in the form of a Christmas party. Mass was held at 6:15 at Riverside Glen in Guelph by Father Ron Voisin for the Intentions of the Living and Deceased members of our council.

A delicious turkey meal with all the trimmings was enjoyed by all. A collection of hotel size toiletries. sanitary pads, tampons (individually wrapped), deodorant, lip balm, shampoo, nail clippers, toothbrushes, tooth paste, mouthwash, disposable razors, denture adhesive and cleaner were also collected for the outreach van. The weather that evening was much better travelling than last year’s storm.

Diane Strickler
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

