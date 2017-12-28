Past the Christmas rush but still in holiday mode, township residents looking for things to do have a bevy of free activities up for grabs.

At the Woolwich Memorial Centre, there will be free skating as well as swimming offered just about every day over this week.

“It is just good for families just to be able to spend time together and it is something that everybody can do. It is a free event so its sponsored by the companies and businesses in our area,” said Jodi Young, customer service coordinator with Woolwich’s recreation and facilities department. “They can come and spend time together, and that’s what you want to do over the holidays: spend time together with family and friends.”

In the spirit of the season, the freebies are sponsored by local businesses.

“The companies and the businesses that we approached were really open to it. A lot of them have done it for many years and they are very excited about helping out the community and giving families things to do over the holidays,” she said.

With about 14 skates and eight swims offered over the holidays, there are indeed options.

And in Wellesley, there will be Township of Wellesley Christmas Public Skating at both St. Clements and Wellesley Arenas at various times over the holiday week.

For more information, times and locations are listed on the townships websites, www.woolwich.ca and www.wellesley.ca