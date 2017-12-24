T’was the night before Christmas;

And all through the Observer;

Grumbling about working late;

started to reach a fervor.

The Editor assigned a breaking news story;

That would be published on Christmas in all of its glory;

The headline he wanted the audience to read

Was “St. Nick caught with his sack full of weed”

Anonymous sources with links to Kris Kringle

Pointed out evidence and clues that did jingle

Reporters they scrambled to set up all their gear;

Put the word out to sources to tell them when Santa was near.

The scanners were buzzing, phone calls were made;

Reporters followed the clues to ensure they weren’t being played.

The Publisher held the front page; for the shot of the year;

He imagined Santa cuffed with his stash and eight tiny reindeer.

The reporters pushed on through the night, with nary a clue;

Tip after tip proved not to be true.

The man in the red suit had an impeccable trait;

Proof of a crime was impossible for someone so great.

He is good, he is cheerful, he puts smiles on faces;

He had five-star reviews all over the places.

St. Nick, Father Christmas, Santa Claus or whatever you say;

Creates Christmas spirit in kids, and the joy in their play.

The headline that was printed, and the one that was right

Was “Merry Christmas to All, and to All a Good Night.”