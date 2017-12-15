Lots of fun was had for the last session of New Horizons. Guest speaker was Greg Gerber who spoke on his 15 years of being an auctioneer. Greg is a second generation, following in his dad Murray’s footsteps. He spoke on the differences of then and now pertaining to advertising from newspaper to online, from antiques to selling real estate on properties to hall sales and consignments. This meeting had many men in attendance more than previous meetings. There was a question and answer period following with many interesting facts. The program ended with New Horizon’s co-ordinator Joan Haid supplying several items to be auctioned off. This was really enjoyable and fun and also made some money for the New Horizon’s group.