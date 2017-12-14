Park Manor students taking part in a “Week of Giving”

You may have seen across the town signs showing the “Week of Giving” at many area schools, one of those being Park Manor Senior Public School.

The week of giving is a student-run charity push, with participants each day bringing to school something to help those less fortunate. Items were then placed under a decorated tree at the front of the school and then donated to Woolwich Community Services to be given out to those in need.

“The week of giving is about looking at those families in need in our community and pinpointing those areas of need over the holiday season, asking students to bring different items each day that related to a theme,” explained one of the organizing teachers, Marnie McKenzie.

At Park Manor, the week unfolded with Munchkin Monday (things like diapers, small baby toys), Toiletry Tuesday, Woolly Wednesday (socks, mitts, hats), Twoonie Thursday and Fun Frenzy Friday.

“Monday was Munchkin Monday, so everything was related to baby items. Tuesday was Toiletry Tuesday, so everything dealt with bathroom products and toiletries for the community. Wednesday was Woolly Wednesday, so we looked at hats scarf’s mitts socks – warm items for families,” she explained. “Thursday was Thrilling Thursday with a Toonie Twist and so we looked for a cash donation of a Toonie or any monetary dollar amount to go towards Woolwich Community Services. And then today was Fun Friday and it was to bring in a toy for a little girl or a little boy for the holiday season.”

A longstanding tradition, the week of giving is not only important to community, but also those attending the school, said principal Sharlene McHolm.

That rings true for Grade 7 students and student council members Natalie Elliott, Alexis McKenzie and Sarah McGuire.

“It really shows how much we care for our community and how much we want to give back to the community,” said McKenzie.

“… because then it shows the community that we care and we can help them through anything,” McGuire said.

“… especially around Christmas,” added Elliot.

For everyone involved bringing the week of giving into schools helps to instill a sense of giving back, from a young age.

“I think it is extremely important for youth these days to remember that although they may come from a family who is able to provide for them there are still friends and families around them that are in need,” said McKenzie. “And it is important for us to remember the importance of giving back so that everybody can experience happiness and joy at any time of year.”

The week of giving also helps to make youth aware of not only the idea of giving back, but giving back in their community around a time when receiving is so thrilling.

“This will go back to our local community. What we really wanted to do this year, we wanted to make sure that we were hitting our local communities and local families because they are important to us,” said the teacher.