On November 2, 2017, three males attempted to steal a 2004 Dodge Caravan from Sam’s Storage Inc. Two of the males attended the lot on Elgin St. N. on bicycles and walked through the lot straight to the Dodge which was for sale.

One of the males was wearing a Storm trooper mask and was carrying a backpack and bolt cutters.

The males broke a window to the vehicle and attempted to start the car. They were unsuccessful and fled the area.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: white male, five foot 8 inches tall, wearing a baseball hat, and a Storm trooper mask, jacket, gloves, black shoes and pants with markings on the side

Suspect #2: male, wearing grey track pants, jacket with hood up

Suspect #3: is a white male, 6 feet tall, wearing a baseball hat, jackets, jeans and shoes with a white sole.

