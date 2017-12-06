On October 27, 2017, at approximately 5:40 p.m., Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a robbery at a Scotiabank, located at 569 King Street North in Waterloo. Three males, all dressed in dark clothing with their faces covered, walked into the bank and demanded money. They fled on foot and were last seen running in the area of Northfield Drive West and King Street North in Waterloo.

