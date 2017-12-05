Sitting: Maja Egredzija & Ian Gallagher Back Row: J.P. Milloy, Sue Weiss (Educational Assistant), Avery Sauve, Owen Brown, Dani Egredzija, Leisha Huber (Grade 6/7 teacher), Clare Doerr and Mitchell Hartman

The Petrosino family had started the St. Boniface Panther Winter Warmth drive at St. Boniface school. When they graduated, secretary Diane Strickler carried on this tradition until her retirement. The torch has now passed on to Grade 6 / 7 teacher Leisha Huber and Educational Assistant Sue Weiss and the We Day team. The student involved in this program are: Owen Brown, Clare Doerr, Dani Egredzija, Mya Egredzija, Ian Gallagher, Mitchell Hartman, J.P. Milloy, and Avery Sauve.

During the past month St. Boniface School families had been asked to donate coats, mittens or gloves, boots, sleeping bags or blankets, socks, and any other items they could donate to help the people out in the cold.

The students sorted the items and everything was taken to Factory Shoe which gives to the Salvation Army. These items are not sold but given to people who need them.