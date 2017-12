Police and emergency services responded to a single vehicle accident Friday morning, at approximately 9:30 a.m., along Listowel Rd. in Wellesley. The driver, a 16-year-old female and Woolwich township resident, lost control of the vehicle as she was driving around the bend near Steffler Rd. and rolled into a ditch, said Rural Sgt. Kelly Gibson. No injuries were reported, but the driver was charged with careless driving.

Updated at 11:20am