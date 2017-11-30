“Now there was a man in Jerusalem called Simeon, who was righteous and devout. He was waiting for the consolation of Israel… There was also a prophet named Anna….she gave thanks to God, and spoke about the child to all who were hoping for the redemption of Israel” …from Luke 2. These two people had waited around the temple most of their lives, waiting for God to act on behalf of Israel.

It is time to wait once again . In the church tradition, we have four Sundays before Christmas known as Advent. Some people do not sing any Christmas songs until Christmas Eve, while others (like myself) play and sing Christmas carols too early, even in November.

In our busy lives, it is very difficult to wait for Christmas Day. Some people have told me that they would rather just get to January, and miss Christmas altogether. It is stressful for them , and they do like any of the celebration of Christmas at all . They do not like the waiting, and would rather not have the religious celebration at all. In the Bible, only the Matthew and Luke biographies of Jesus talk about the birth. Maybe Mark and John ( the other two biographies of Jesus) did not want to to tell the birth stories because they knew it would get commercial. What is your experience with Christmas today?

So, as most of us get ready to celebrate, what are we looking for from God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit? Many of us talk about family, and we hope that we can just get along at the family dinner table. Others look forward to those family reunions that can restore ourselves to wholeness. The turkey brings us altogether. That would be my hope for everyone, but this is not Christmas.

As some of us get ready for Christmas, we look forward to helping out the people who are “less fortunate” It makes us feel needed, and we know that it makes a difference in the world of poverty that is all around us. This attempt at helping out children and families is good, but it is not Christmas.

Presents are part of the Christmas celebration in our family. It is important to acknowledge of our family through cards, presents or money. It is somehow connected to the gift giving of those three wise guys from the East. But, it is not really the same at all. This is not Christmas, although it is not a bad thing to give each other gifts.

So, a baby is born about 2000 years ago, so what does it mean for the world, and for us? The writers tell us that the child, the boy, represents that “God is with us”. I am still unsure what that all means for my faith. By the story, the boy has a mother , but not a father, in a human sense. So, how is this child, then therefore God’s Son ? And this is the beginning of the story that we can find in the New Testament.

I would like to think that God is still with us in the world. There is much to lament in our world. We have heard much about sexual harassment this year, and it is the abuse of power of men over women. A woman never asks to be harassed. Never. But, I have to believe that God is with us in the painful stories of all of these women who have been abused.

Where is God with you today, and right through to Christmas Day? What role does the Christ Child play in your celebration of waiting?