Logan Mazzetti with elves Amber Moran, Athena Kanellis, Santa, Reese Martin and elf Ryan Bischof. Angelina Martin is in front.

Christmas came early to Maryhill this year! Santa took time out of his busy schedule to stopped in at the Maryhill Mini Mart on Saturday November 25 from 2-4 p.m. Jolly old St Nick visited the many boys and girls to hear their wishes for Christmas while his elves Athena Kanellis, Amber Moran and Ryan Bischof were busy handing out treats.