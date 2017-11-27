Update: 11.28.2017 3:15pm

A 40-year-old Elmira man was transported to hospital Monday morning following a collision in Elmira.

He was driving a white Dodge pickup truck westbound on Oriole Parkway about 9:45 a.m. when his vehicle was struck in the Arthur Street intersection by a northbound transport truck. The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old Brampton man, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The collision damaged a hydro pole, knocking out power to nearby properties for about eight hours in some cases while crews worked on repairs. The intersection was closed while police dealt with the accident scene.

Waterloo Regional Police report their investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

11.27.2017 10:36am

A motor vehicle collision between a white Dodge and transport truck that occurred just before 10 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Arthur St S and Oriole Parkway in Elmira has impacted approximately 1700 Waterloo North Hydro Customers. Crews are currently investigating, updates to come soon.