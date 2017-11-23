The Ontario Provincial Police want the public to be aware of current fraudulent scam making the rounds.

Currently, scammers are sending out fake emails (phishing) from “Canada Post” stating that the recipient has missed a home delivery and need to click on some links to complete paperwork and pick up your package within 48 hours, OPP note in a release.

Canada Post will never contact you via email unless you have pre-arranged this. Canada post will normally leave you a notice on your door with information regarding a delivery, say police.

Another common scam that is affecting residents is a type of emergency scam. This is where a fraudster will call and tell you they are either a lawyer or police officer and request that money be sent because a family member has been arrested.

This is a scam in which the “lawyer” or “police officer” will tell you to transfer money via a money transfer service, pre-paid credit cards, or iTunes gift cards.

One of the main themes of frauds/scams is that they are unsolicited. You need to check before you act. This simple step will ensure you do not become a victim of fraud, police advise.

All types of frauds should be reported to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501 or by going online to www.antifraudcentre.ca.