Based on the idea that every family should be able to enjoy all that the holiday season has to offer, Woolwich Community Services turns to the public for support of the Christmas Goodwill program.

Back again this year, the program provides non-perishable food, new clothing and toys, a turkey or ham and grocery gift cards to families in need in Woolwich Township and northern part of Wellesley to help make the holiday season a little bit easier for those in need.

“Everybody wants their kids to have a good Christmas, so we can help do that,” said Tina Reed, coordinator of community support with WCS.

That program is made possible entirely through the efforts of volunteers and donations from community members,

Reed notes, adding there are a few different options for people to support it, whether it be through gift purchasing, sponsoring a family or volunteering their time.

“They can call our office and volunteer. We have volunteer slots during our Christmas Goodwill week so they can call in and ask about that. They can donate money. There is the option to sponsor a family or do the wish tree or just donate a gift,” she said.

Volunteers are needed to assist in wrapping gifts, shopping and putting together the food hampers. It really takes a community effort to make the program work but the holiday spirit to make this a great Christmas for everyone, Reed noted.

Christmas wish trees are located at Home Hardware stores in Elmira, Linwood and St. Jacobs – on the trees you will find a wish gift tag, remove the tag from the tree, purchase that item and return it to any of the Home Hardware stores.

Another option within the Christmas Goodwill program is to sponsor a local family. Participants will be sent information about the family, including the number of people, their ages, clothing size and holiday wish list.

“Everyone is very appreciative and they are happy to have the extra help during Christmas,” she said. “Being able to give their kids gifts at Christmas time when it can be quite the struggle to keep up with all of the things that your kids want.”

The deadline to drop off goods is December 8, with donations coming to the WCS office at 5 Memorial Ave. in Elmira. Although everything helps, WCS asks that only new toys and books be dropped off. Donations of non-perishable food, new clothing and new toys are all used to fill the hampers. However, the majority of food was collected during the Kiwanis food drive last Saturday, which has in the past been enough to cover the hampers.

Residents looking for support are asked to register by calling the WCS office. Proof of residency, income and family members is all that is required to confirm eligibility.