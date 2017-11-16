Don’t call it a comeback just yet, but with a pair of wins over the weekend the Elmira Sugar Kings are starting to look like defending Sutherland Cup champions.

Despite being plagued by a slew of injuries and suspensions, the team skated to a 5-4 victory in Stratford before returning home to double up on Brampton 6-3.

With only 13 regulars in the lineup the Kings prevailed in a tough battle Friday night at the Allman Arena in Stratford, edging the second-place Warriors 5-4.

“I thought it was great. It was a real team win. It didn’t matter who was out of lineup, all that mattered was who we had,” said head coach Trent Brown. “We just competed for a full 60, which was great to see.”

Those out for Friday night’s game included Zach Cameron, Niki Molson, suspended Matt MacKay and injured, Tyler Beauparlant, Kurtis Goodwin and Karson Massey.

“Anytime you are faced with any adversity like we were on Friday, it is good to see guys rise to the occasion and come out the other side with two points,” Brown said. “Those guys working together, sticking with the game plan and executing it is evidence of the team coming together and buying in.”

The Warriors’ Curtis Abbott put the Kings behind the 8 ball early, scoring just a minute in.

Elmira’s Jeremey Goodwin from Ethan Skinner, Ethan Wiseman evened it up at 7:04, while Stratford answered back shortly after with another to bring the score to 2-1 for the home team.

However, before the end of the first, Wiseman scored on the power play, from Goodwin and Skinner.

The Kings took the lead for the first time when captain Jeff Jordan scored his eleventh of the season. It was a power play marker from Skinner and Tyler Biles at 6:43 of the second.

Just a couple of minutes later, however, Stratford knotted the score at 3-3, also on the power play.

That’s how the middle frame would end, remaining tied until midway through the third period, when the home team regained the lead.

With just over two minutes to go, the Kings took advantage of a power play when Wiseman scored his second of the game, assisted by Skinner and Goodwin. Tied at 4-4, the two teams looked destined for overtime until Elmira took a too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty with 65 seconds left. But even that shortage of manpower proved no obstacle, as Ryan Takamatsu scored, assisted by Jordan, with just 20 seconds left. It was his second game-winning goal of the season, and an exciting finish to break the three-game losing streak.

“It felt good getting one late and getting a big win in Stratford. It is a tough building to win in,” said Takamatsu.

Special teams were a big factor, despite Elmira’s struggles this season. The Kings scored on three of their five power play opportunities, allowing Stratford one goal on six penalty kills.

“We have been practising a lot and going over different options – we want to give the guys a skeleton, an outline of what to use and then it is up to them to make the right decisions and create those opportunities. We want them to use their skill and their vision and their abilities in the zone to give us a true man advantage and utilize that advantage to their ability,” Brown explained of their recent success. “So it is nice to see that come together and it is a shot of confidence for those guys as well.”

Sunday night the Kings put on a good show for fans at home coming away with a 6-3 win over the Brampton Bombers.

Elmira scored three times in the first and never looked back. Evan Gowing got things rolling at 9:26 with his first as a King, assisted by Alex Peterson and Jeff Jordan.

Gowing first caught the coaches’ eye during his games with the Jr. Sugar Kings.

“He works, he is not scared, he is not shy. It was awesome to see him get rewarded with going to the net,” said Brown.

Jordan followed up with a goal from Takamatsu and Goodwin to extend the lead 2-0 for the home team halfway through the first.

Goodwin finished up the period with a goal on the power play from Skinner and Jordan, putting the team up 3-0 after 20 minutes.

Brampton got their first of the game, an unassisted power play goal from Mason Gonsalves, four minutes in, then followed that with another while the Kings were short handed at 12:11 to make it 3-2.

That was as close as it would get, however, as Jordan replied for Elmira shortly with his second of the game.

“Jeff is a great leader because he leads by example. He is consistently positive on the bench. He is not afraid to hold guys accountable, by any means, and be held accountable himself,” the coach said of his captain. “His work ethic is unwavering and he is consistently a positive energy guy on the bench during the game – the guys just feed off of that.”

Rounding out the game with four points, the humble captain says he is just happy to help the team secure those wins.

“Obviously, any way to help the team there – we really needed four points this weekend and I thought we came out and played well this weekend. We battled back in Stratford and then tonight came out and really pushed the pace of the game,” he said.

The period would end with the Kings up 4-2, but not before tempers flared and Goodwin, the team’s points leader, got ejected for inciting an opposing player and removing his helmet during a fight.

The Kings salted the game away with a pair of goals – the first at 7:23 by Mason McMahon, from the newest affiliate player Peterson and Wiseman, and the second off the stick of Skinner while the Kings were down a man – before Brampton closed out the scoring on the power play.

“It was a great rebound weekend,” Brown said. “Our goal at the start of the week was to flip the script and have two wins instead of two losses and we executed on what we needed to execute on in the game, in both games, and we ended up with four points.”

On the road in Brantford (5-14-0-1) tonight (Thursday), the Kings (11-10) return home to face Waterloo (13-6-0-1) on Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) and Kitchener (8-12-0-2) on Sunday (7 p.m.).

“Moving forward we need to string together some wins here and get close to the top of the standings before the gap gets too far. We want to remain a contender down the stretch,” said Brown.