Woolwich has much to boast about when it comes to being a supportive and inclusive community. It’s a status that’s been not so much won but, rather, hard earned by the tireless efforts of many individuals and collectives.

That community spirit was on full display Tuesday as the Elmira District Community Living (EDCL) took an evening to recognize the dedication of its staff and volunteers, without whom none of its work would have been possible.

For more than 50 years, EDCL has been supporting those in the community with intellectual disabilities, not only live their lives but thrive, too. Today, the organization says it supports over 130 people through supportive homes, residences, independent assisted-living programs and more. Of course, none of that would have been possible without the staff and volunteers.

Almost 200 staff and volunteers were recognized, including employees at the Reid Woods residence, which is home to 11 individuals, eight of whom are in a wheelchair.

Family of the current and former residents took to the stage to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff. Some noted how the staff were there again and again for their loved ones even in their final moments, foregoing their weekends and vacations to give them company.

Besides the people working and volunteering, Janine Haid and Mark Allison received special recognition for their role as trailblazers with the Community Ambassador award. Haid and Allison are residents of the EDCL’s Snowgoose Apartments, which offer independent living for each tenant. The two were recognized Tuesday for their involvement and work in the community; for being out in the public sphere and showing themselves as valued members of society.

“I think the idea was that Community Ambassador [award] is showing the community that there is a place for everyone in the community. And Mark and Janine have volunteered at many, many places and jobs and always felt welcome where they worked,” explained Donna Haid, president of EDCL and Janine’s mother.

Allison, for his part, is out in the community working five jobs. He works in the kitchen at The Crossroads restaurant two full days a week, at Sanyo in Elmira once a week and has been working at Trylon on Monday afternoons for the past 10 years. He also works for Food Basics. Janine Haid, meanwhile, has been volunteering at the Elmira Day Care for 20 years; she is also a volunteer at the church she attends.

“I think the point of all that is simply to say he’s involved in the community,” said Bob Allison, Mark’s father. People know Mark because he’s out and frequently engaged with the members of the community, adds Bob, and not just sitting at home.

“I’m well known because I’m Mark’s father, not because I’ve done anything very much in my own life. So that’s what I mean by ambassador, I guess,” he said, to which Mark’s mother Kathy laughs.

Janine Haid said she was “happy and excited, and a little bit nervous” to be winning an award. Especially because she was planning on giving a speech in front of the hundreds of onlookers, which she did to a rousing applause.

John Bruder, one of the final speakers of the night, talked about his late brother Paul who was supported by the EDCL. He lived at Reid Wood Assisted Living Centre. Bruder noted the stark difference of his brother’s treatment before and after coming to live at the Elmira residence.

Not only was Paul’s life saved moving to Reid Woods, he said, it was enriched.