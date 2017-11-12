On Friday November 10th at 10:45 a.m. St. Boniface School held their Remembrance Day paraliturgy in the School gym.  The students entered the gym upon coming in from their recess with their winter coats and boots.  The para liturgy included prayers, readings, petitions and singing led by Karen Randall’s grade 2 / 3 class.   Each student and staff filed silently and respectfully out of the school to go over to the “Old Walled Cemetery” in front of the monument of our war veterans where 3 minutes of silence was observed.

SHARE
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here