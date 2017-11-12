On Friday November 10th at 10:45 a.m. St. Boniface School held their Remembrance Day paraliturgy in the School gym. The students entered the gym upon coming in from their recess with their winter coats and boots. The para liturgy included prayers, readings, petitions and singing led by Karen Randall’s grade 2 / 3 class. Each student and staff filed silently and respectfully out of the school to go over to the “Old Walled Cemetery” in front of the monument of our war veterans where 3 minutes of silence was observed.