A large group turned out for the meeting of New Horizons on Thursday November 9th at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Guest speaker was Dr. Barb Leblanc who is a retired surgeon and member of Doctors without Borders.

Doctors without Borders is an international humanitarian non-governmental organization best known for its projects in war-torn regions and developing countries affected by endemic diseases. They were founded in 1971 in Paris, France and are in more than 60 countries around the world. She spoke on her work and helping people who are caught in crisis, restoring them to health, protecting their dignity and offering them the possibility of hope, regardless of their race, religion or political beliefs. They are the world’s first responders. Independent, neutral and impartial who work around the world, responding at the first sign of a crisis, and moving quickly to ease suffering and save lives. Their time can range from 6 to 12 weeks.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, December 14th at the Maryhill Heritage Community Centre from 10-11:30 a.m. Admission $2.00. Guest speaker will be Greg Gerber, farmer & auctioneer. His topic will be: Going, going, gone. For more information contact Joan Haid (519) 648-2742 or jehaid@xplornet.ca