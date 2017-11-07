Joanne Nederend, Reta May & Betty Hammer

Fran Vegh, Jasmine Brown, Mary Campagnaro, Sheri Stoneman, Debbie Lorentz and Shirley Randall in wheelchair

The Twin Oaks Nursing Home Auxiliary held their 38th   annual Tea & Christmas Bazaar  on Saturday, November 4th from 1 to 4 p.m.  In addition to the tea room, visitors were invited to check out the craft table, penny table, door prizes and bake table.   The funds raised allows each resident to receive Birthday and Christmas gifts as well as provide entertainment and activities throughout the year.

Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

