The Twin Oaks Nursing Home Auxiliary held their 38th annual Tea & Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, November 4th from 1 to 4 p.m. In addition to the tea room, visitors were invited to check out the craft table, penny table, door prizes and bake table. The funds raised allows each resident to receive Birthday and Christmas gifts as well as provide entertainment and activities throughout the year.