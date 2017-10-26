Wellesley Applejack Liam Hartman put on a good show for scouts during his game at the first-ever PJHL Prospects Day held last Saturday at the Wilmot Recreation Complex.

Elite level coaches and scouts from across Ontario came out to watch some 160 of the top 16- and 17-year-old players from the Provincial Junior Hockey League.

Hosted by PJHL and the Ontario Hockey Association, the day saw four full-length games between the eight teams.

“We are quite excited about it,” said Mark Ellis, executive director of the OHA who helped with the event. “It is probably the biggest prospects event that we have put together, essentially being the first one for the PJHL. There are quite a few teams involved, so it is quite exciting.”

Given that the PJHL is just in its second season, the prospects day created an opportunity for the players to put their skills on display to teams in the ranks above junior C.

“Really it’s about giving our young players within our PJHL league an opportunity to showcase themselves and hopefully help them be recognized by elite-level scouts,” said Ellis, noting the PJHL is a development league for players, and if they aren’t picked up this season, it could be next. “The kids, being 16, 17 years old, they have three or four years of eligibility left within junior hockey. So the PJHL for many of these players will be a stepping stone to their next phase of their hockey career.”

As for Hartman, heading into the game he said it was nice to see past teammates on the roster.

“I know a bunch of the guys from when I was younger, so I am looking forward to playing with them,” he said going into the weekend. “I am hoping to just have fun – it’ll be nice playing with those guys again. I’ve been playing against them for most of this year.”

Hartman was sent to play as the only 17-year-old from the Jacks, however he had some familiar faces with him during the game, as Jacks head coach Brad Gerber and assistant coach/GM Brock Gerber coached the opposing team.

Although the three are usually on the same side of the bench, Gerber said it was great to see the success Hartman had during the day.

“Liam had a good game. He had a goal and an assist there, so I would say he had a pretty good game,” said Brock Gerber.

Usually a defenseman, Hartman moved up to forward where he had his hand in two of the four goals for the team, one off his stick and the other a pass he made to Mitch McKay in the third.

Gerber said they are hoping to try him out upfront a little bit more.

As for his success in the new roll, Hartman went on later that day to get goal for the Jacks in their 12-0 romp over Burford.