The three regional hydro utilities – Energy+ Inc., Kitchener-Wilmot Hydro Inc., and Waterloo North Hydro Inc. – are warning customers to be aware of a text message scam targeting electricity customers.

Resident have reported receiving text messages from individuals claiming to represent various local electricity distribution companies. The text informs customers they have received a refund on their account. The scam message instructs customers to follow a link to accept the refund via e-Transfer.

Local hydro companies remind customers that we do not provide account updates via text message. Local electricity distribution companies will issue credit refunds on active accounts, but do not provide account updates to customers via text message.

Customers who receive a text message from a local distribution company should not click on the fraudulent link in the message. Customers should also not provide any personal information, credit card account numbers or account balance information. Do not respond to any suspicious text messages and notify your local hydro utility when possible. If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre 1-888-495-8501 or visit www.antifraudcentre.ca.

Local electricity distributors do not: