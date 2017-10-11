The grade 7 and 8 students are back! On Wednesday, October 4 St. Boniface students in Grade 7 and 8 left for their residential retreat at Mount Mary in Ancaster. Grade 8 students from the Waterloo Catholic District School Board have been given the opportunity to get away from their regular routine of school life and experience a retreat.

Because there are not many students in Grade 8 at St. Boniface School, Grade 7 students are also invited to participate in this program.

The residential retreat is a guided live-in experience designed to help students continue to integrate their faith and spirituality with life. The student’s get an opportunity to work toward the fulfilment of the Ontario Catholic School graduate expectations.

The retreat experience focuses on building a Christian community lifestyle through a variety of activities. It increases a positive side of self and teaches community building.

Next year, these students will be making their confirmation to the church. Every retreat is specifically designed to meet the needs and culture of each student.

The planning process began a few months ago, with Grade 7 and 8 teachers Leisha Huber and Henry Bink along with principal Marylin Dawson. When planning the retreat, they took into consideration the different needs of the students and planned activities, discussions and liturgies around those needs.

The Mount Mary site has been the residential retreat for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board for more than 30 years.

The centre is within an hour’s drive of Waterloo Region and is on 100 acres of rolling hills, wooded areas and gardens that provide an ideal retreat setting. The property site is on the edge of the Dundas conservation area and the Bruce Trail. The students usually take a four-hour hike on this trail as part of their retreat.

The main building is a converted high school, complete with dining rooms, classrooms, meeting rooms, a gymnasium, a beautiful chapel and boys and girls dorm.

Junior / Senior Kindergarten teacher Joanna Mazza was busy making a large banner with all the remaining students and staff signing to welcome the student back on Friday, October 6th. This banner will be hung in the gym for the next couple of weeks.

When the students and teachers returned, the remaining students and staff from the school met all around the gym and kept clapping until everyone was in the gym.

The gang that were on retreat met in the middle of the gym and gave a St. Boniface cheer much to enjoyment of the rest of the school.