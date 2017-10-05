Thanksgiving weekend means plenty of turkey and all the fixings, but in these parts it also means the start of Oktoberfest. The Bavarian festival is centered in Kitchener, but spreads out into the region, including the townships.

The Slovenian Cultural Association – the Sava Club – is holding its annual festivities at its Breslau location. The multi-award winning event, including Best Small Hall 2014, is putting on a mix of traditional entertainment, dance, music, food and drinks with a few modern tweaks, that promises to be a rousing good time for adults and families.

Authentic is the word, says Magdalena Razpotnik, Sava Club vice-president and organizer of festival, as well as high-energy, as performers and members are coming decked out in their tracht – the traditional folk garments that are so much a part of the night, and Oktoberfest entertainment abounds.

In Elmira, the Kiwanis Club is holding a dance at its Festhalle featuring the “stomping old time blues” music of the Vaudevillian band. The traditional meals are on offer and best of all the money raised goes back into the community.

Featured at the Sava Club will be the performances from the Mladi Glas Planika folk dancing troupe based out of Toronto, and a German band featuring both old and modern tunes. The menu will feature savoury and sweet, with crispy schnitzel, goulash and sausages and apple strudel.

“Everybody likes the schnitzel, but in our club its actually still made by little ladies, little European cooks, me being one of them. I was the apple strudel queen,” laughs Razpotnik. “We do it the old way.

“The schnitzel are literally … cut by hand, grounded seasoned and breaded and then deep fried as ordered, so it’s constantly fresh.”

Expect to be up on your feet as well, cautions Razpotnik, for games and activities including the like of a polka dance competition – “no experience needed,” she adds.

“Whether you’re a child, whether your an older person, there’s something to make everybody happy, and that’s what we like.”

The club is holding the event for two nights in a row on October 13 and 14, but the Saturday night event is full up. There are still some tickets left for the Friday party, says Razpotnik, but they are quickly disappearing.

The Kiwanis Club, meanwhile, is holding a night of dance and music and fine foods and beverages that are sure to delight. And people can drink knowing they have a ride home, with the Kiwanis transit bus on offer to ferry people for free a reasonable distance from the party. The event is being held on October 14 at the Lions Hall.

More information about the Oktoberfest festivities that get underway tomorrow can be found online at www.oktoberfest.ca.