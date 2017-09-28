Standardized test scores in reading, writing and mathematics continue to be a problem provincially, but local schools are typically ahead of the curve, according to school-by-school results released last week.

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) is responsible for conducting the tests in which Grade 3 and 6 students are assessed on reading, writing and mathematics, while Grade 9 students are assessed in mathematics.

“EQAO scores are one of many tools we use to judge our progress as a school system. But they are just one snapshot in time and, recognizing the uniqueness of every school and each cohort of students, they need to be analyzed carefully. We are particularly pleased this year to note that where we have had the opportunity to provide intensive or increased support through the renewed math strategy, we are seeing positive gains,” said Loretta Notten, director of education for the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. “Our students deserve nothing but excellence in their classrooms, and we realize there is much more work remaining to be done.”

Across both the WCDSB and the Waterloo Region District School Board, math scores showed the most growth, the trend encompassing Wellesley and Woolwich area schools from both boards.

“Success in math reflects a strong commitment and focus by the Waterloo Catholic District School Board, to use a wide array of data (primarily EQAO), to identify learning needs and address them through focused and job-embedded professional development,” said superintendent John Klein. “It reveals a purposeful attention to collaboration and support for our teachers and students.”

John Bryant, director of education with the WRDSB, indicated that he is pleased to have been able to close the mathematic gap to the provincial level, but says there is still work to do.

“We set ambitious targets to improve student outcomes and experiences last year, and we have placed a significant emphasis on implementing strategies to help us achieve those goals. These results illustrate our commitment to improving the outcomes and experience for WRDSB students is beginning to take root.”