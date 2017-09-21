Scott Arnold is a cartoonist, UI designer and graphic artist – and a former member of the Observer Staff. A graduate of the University of Toronto and Sheridan College, he brings a diverse background to his cartooning – something reflected in the atypical art style used for his longest running project – The View From Here (a staple of the Opinion section for over a decade).
Though spending his days making graphics for handheld User Interfaces, Scott is always working on side projects; from comic books for publishers like Image Comics and Hypersmash Studios, to spot illustrations for other newspapers and magazines. More work can be seen (and original artwork commissioned) at www.industri-studios.com where he regularly posts illustration work and pages from his ongoing auto-biographical comic “What Can’t Be Erased.”
A wonderful cartoon in today’s (Sept. 21/17) Observer. Oddly while the text beneath the cartoon is presented as of right now the actual cartoon is not. Also I don’t see today’s Editorial by Steve Kannon yet here in your on-line edition. It also refers to the methane in the Bolender Park Landfill. I presented Steve and Council with 12 pages of technical info courtesy of Conestoga Rovers and others proving that the gas collection system that GHD (owners of CRA) claim has been “operating” from 1984-2015 in reality was toast in 1994, 1996, 1998 and 2007. CRA recommended abandoning it both in 1998 and in 2007.