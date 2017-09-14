Two vehicles collided head on in Mapleton Township Saturday afternoon, resulting in the death of both drivers and injury of one passenger.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 2015 Ford Explorer, 74-year-old Beverly Coveny of St. Mary’s, was driving southbound along County 12. The driver had a female passenger and was towing a boat. The driver of the second vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Compass, indentified as 38-year-old Trevor Vollett of Arthur, was travelling northbound.

According to Wellington County OPP Cst. Marylou Schwindt, the southbound driver was in the northbound lane “for reasons unknown.” The northbound driver of the Compass would have been travelling just over a hill when the two vehicles struck.

“Unfortunately, the driver of the Compass would not have had time to even react and they collided,” says Constable Schwindt.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. The female passenger of the Explorer was trapped for approximately 90 minutes, and was then airlifted to London Health Sciences Centre in critical condition. Her condition was subsequently upgraded to stable.

There was also a dog in the Explorer that was hurt during the crash. A veterinarian in Drayton came to the scene to provide treatment. The condition of the dog was not known to the OPP.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash is urged to call the Wellington County OPP at 888-310-1122.

SEPTEMBER 5

5:44 PM | A chain-reaction collision brought police to Arthur Street South near Scotch Line Road, just south of Elmira. A 58-year-old Elmira women was driving a blue Ford car northbound on Arthur Street and stopped for traffic, which was heavy at the time. Behind her, a 53-year-old Arthur man driving a red Dodge pickup came to a stop. At this point, a 25-year-old man from Tara Township driving a blue Ford pickup rear-ended the Dodge pickup truck, pushing the truck into the blue Ford. Then a 20-year-old Elmira woman driving a red Pontiac rear-ended the blue Ford pickup. The driver of the lead car was taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries. The four-vehicle collision tied up traffic for several hours as police investigated. As a result of the investigation, the two rear drivers were charged with ‘careless driving.’ The blue Ford car and the blue Ford pickup were towed from the scene.

SEPTEMBER 7

6:20 AM | A 19-year-old Elmira man was walking southbound along the edge of Industrial Drive in Elmira when he was struck by the red Nissan Micra being driven southbound by a 62-year-old Elmira man. The pedestrian received minor injuries that did not require medical attention. The driver of the Nissan was charged with ‘careless driving.’

5:00 PM | While on patrol in Elmira, police conducted a traffic stop of a white Pontiac Montana van on Church Street West. In speaking to the driver, a 53-year-old Toronto man, the officer learned that the driver was operating the vehicle while his driver’s licence was suspended. As well, the vehicle was not insured and the vehicle’s permit had expired. As a result of the investigation the driver was charged with ‘driving while suspended,’ ‘operate motor vehicle without insurance’ and ‘operate motor vehicle no currently validated permit.’

SEPTEMBER 9

7:30 PM | A 19-year-old Elmira woman driving a blue Mazda on Arthur Street stopped at the lights at First Street in Elmira. She was just proceeding through the intersection when the light turned green when a man driving a black pickup truck pulled into the left turn lane and made a right turn in front of the Mazda, striking the front driver’s corner of the car. The driver of the pickup then fled the scene of the collision. The driver of the Mazda was shaken up but did not receive any injuries. Police are asking anyone who has information regarding the suspect vehicle or driver in the hit-and-run incident to contact the investigating officer, Cst. Missio, at the rural detachment, 519-570-3000, ext. 4319 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

SEPTEMBER 11

10:45 AM | Police responded to Young and Cedar streets in St. Jacobs for a report of a two-vehicle collision. An 81-year-old woman from Waterloo was driving a brown Chevrolet on Cedar Street, stopping at the stop sign at Young Street before entering the intersection, where she struck a blue Dodge pickup southbound on Young Street being driven by a 22-year-old St. Jacobs woman. No injuries were reported. The driver of the brown Chevrolet was charged with ‘failing to yield to traffic.’