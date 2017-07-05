The monthly meeting of the Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community met on Monday, June 26th at 7 p.m. in the Edward Halter Home.

Secretary – Both the president and secretary were interviewed by the Elmira Observer. This appeared in the paper the 15th of June.

Archivist & Genealogy – Our Society has our web page now listed on the Soufflenheim, France website. We have received an Allgeier family tree and also received are14 (8×10) Weiler pictures, a picture of Anton & Theresa (Weiler) Weiler family & daughter Johanna Weiler’s Diploma of Promoter of the Apostleship of Prayer.

Cathie Brenner (Benninger) Peggy Pflug (Weiler / Zuber) were helped this past month.

Birthday Club – Six card have been sent during the month.

Building Maintenance – the bench, and the posts on the porch have all been refinished as was the sign for the Edward Halter Home. Covers will be made for the window wells.

Church – St. Boniface School student Ally Pooran has received an Altar Server award for her contribution to St. Boniface Church. There were 2 deaths and 2 baptisms this past month. The Corpus Christi celebration was a success in spite of the weather. A picture of Father Beechey taken in 1914 in Italy has been received.

Community – working on information on the WWII veterans and members of the Canadian Reserves from the community. BITSCHY, John; BROHMAN, Clarence, BROHMAN, FLORA; BROHMAN, George, BROHMAN, Ralph; BROHMAN, W.C.; BRUDER, Frank; BRUDER, George; CLANCY, John; CLANCY, James; CLANCY, Mary; DREXLER, Fred; ELLIG, Wilfred; FROMM, Joseph Urban, GEHL, Francis; GEHL, Rev. Hubert; GOETZ, Gregory; HARNACK, Stanley; HEINTZMAN, Cyrinus; HEINTZMAN, S.W.; HERGOTT, Raymond A.; HERGOTT, Raymond L.; HIPEL, Kenneth; KIEFER, William, LAUBER, Leo; McMAHON, John; MAY, Henry; OLINSKI, Leonard; NAULT, Lloyd; PROKATOR, Frank; REINHART, Bertram; REINHART, Harold; REINHART, Lorne L; ROTH, Kenneth; ROTH, Keith; SEIFRIED, Clarence; SEIFRIED, William; TSCHIRHART, Frank; TSCHIRHART, Peter; TSCHIRHART, Raymond; TSCHIRHART, Stanley; TSCHIRHART, Stuart; VOISIN, Roman; WAECHTER, Frank; WEILER, Joseph; WEILER, Leander; WEILER, Norman; WEILER, Simon S.; YANCHUS, Frank; YANTZ, Alfred; YANTZ, Lincoln; ZINGER, Mary Elizabeth; ZINGER, Anthony; ZINGER, Cyril R.; ZINGER, Emmanuel; ZINGER, Joseph; ZINGER, Maximillian.

CANADA DEFENCE RESERVE – KLAUSNITZER, Alexander; KLAUSNITZER, Henry; KLAUSNITZER, Randy; SZEWCZYK, Jillian Mary.

Fundraising – Everything is going well.

Membership – It was reported 216 Member households which consists of 12 Ex Officio Memberships, 7 Annual Memberships, 309 Lifetime memberships, 55 Couple Memberships and 260 Single Memberships.

Program – Everything is coming together very nicely. Set up will take place on Friday.

Publications – The summer newsletter has been mailed out.

Resource Centre – The inventory of the Historical House is now completed. We have received a picture screen and also a gasoline license and ration coupon book. We now have a picture of Pat Johnson. Flowerbeds have all been looked after. The display of the “Maryhill Players” is now organized. Received a write up on “Quiet Maryhill” dated July 9, 2005 that was in the Kitchener-Waterloo Record.

School – We have received 2 pictures of West Montrose School. We also have pictures of the parish Confirmation students including names and also the First Communion students pictures with names. We have a card with a picture of Winterbourne school. A “Souvenir of our School” Bethany School #5 Pilkington Township, Wellington County contains picture of teacher Florence S.M. Squire and picture of school. Also listed are the students in school in 1920-1921 and the trustees.

Wayside Crosses – Everything is looking good thanks to all the rain we have been receiving.

Website Co-ordinator – Everything is progressing nicely and more information will be added to the website throughout the summer.