St. Jacobs PS students colour up a Canadian-themed kite to mark the country’s 150th

St. Jacobs Public School was chosen to participate in the making of a Home Hardware video to Celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Home Hardware – St. Jacobs collaborated on the project with 15 Grade 4 students from St. Jacobs Public School that saw the kids paint a Canadian-themed kite to honour the sesquicentennial.

“We had the opportunity to work alongside the Home Hardware staff to create a YouTube video to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Grade 4 teacher Bernice Clancy. “Ours is just one small segment of a larger video.”

“Home Hardware – St. Jacobs and St. Jacobs Public School thought it would be a positive community initiative for students to celebrate Canada’s 150th Anniversary,” added Dave Gromeder, manager of the St. Jacobs Home Hardware store

The goal of the project was both to promote their color Patriot Love, a red tone from Beauti-Tone’s National Parks of Canada Colour Collection, and create a memorable experience for students to remember Canada’s 150th.

“We were very excited to participate in that. We painted an enormous kite that had the Canadian flag on it, it was something,” said Clancy. “And then we got to run down the field with it and hold it up and cheer and shout and have lots of fun making this video in celebration of Canada.”

All in all, the project turned out to be a successful experience for both parties.

“The Canada 150 project was very successful. Students had fun and learned about Beauti-Tone’s National Parks of Canada Colour Collection card. The students also participated in taping techniques to recreate the appearance of the Canadian flag on the kite,” Gromeder said.

Although the kite was a fun way to recognize the birth of our country, the students had been well aware of the monumental event prior to the project as the Canada 150 celebration has been a present part in the students curriculum throughout the year.

“In the classroom we have been working on researching Canada and Canada’s land, Canada’s provinces,” said Clancy. “They are very much aware of the celebration and we are very excited to be a part of this.”

The project was featured alongside two other Canadian projects in a Canada 150 Beauiti-Tone video, the refinishing of Canada’s largest Muskoka chair in red and 150 painted red flamingos set in front of Home Hardware headquarters in St. Jacobs.