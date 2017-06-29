Grade 7/8 teacher Henry Bink with some of the students who made purchases

It was a terrible day on Friday, June 23 for St. Boniface School’s annual Mission Day, but that didn’t stop the excitement. This was held from 1 to 3 p.m. with students, parents, grandparents and parishioners taking in many activities and events throughout the school.

First stop was the front foyer where Clare Mann lunch hour supervisor and secretary Karen Duffield were busy selling tickets. Tickets were a quarter each, everything was purchased by tickets.

The tech side of the library was a real favourite and the first stop for many of the students which was busy with several White Elephant tables manned by Grade 7 / 8 teacher Henry Bink.

Next stop was the one junior and senior kindergarten room with teacher Mrs. Joanna Mazza with the lollipop stands, Gary Chrysler planning time teacher was looking after the estimation jars and Mrs. Gwen King was busy making popcorn.

Mrs. Tiffany Roth’s junior and senior kindergarten room and DECE (Designated Early Childhood Educators) Laurie Zefferino busy with the 32 raffle prizes for both the young and not-so-young.

The Education Room had Education Assistant Sue Weiss and Grade 6/7 teacher Leisha Huber looking after the fish pond. Debbie Hamilton, Education Assistant was overseeing the grade 7 and 8 girls and some visitors in helping to do their face painting magic and nail painting.

In the kitchen you could purchase pizza and freezies. Even though the weather wasn’t the nicest freezie’s still went over well and you can never eat enough pizza.

In the gym, Grade 2 / 3 teacher Nancy Zuzinjak was selling tickets on the 3 beautiful and original looking cakes.

Several tables were set up and loaded with goodies, which kept Grade 2 / 3 teacher Karen Randall busy at the bake table replenishing along with parents Sabrina Russell and Vanessa Patron and several former students who were helping.

The gym also had Melyssa Gribbon-McGraw overseeing the hockey shoot and the bean bag toss was run by Mlle. Angela Vitorino.

Thank you to Nancy Zuzinjak for organizing the Mission Day activities and a very huge thank you goes to the parents and volunteers who helped the teachers and the many parents who supplied baking and items for the various booths and the parents, grandparents, families and parishioners who came out to support this worthwhile cause. All the money raised will be going to the Free the Children.

567 mother Sabrina Russell and Grade 2/3 teacher Karen Randall, students Haylea Linkletter, Dani Egredzija, Laura Patron, mother Vanessa Patron helping students with their purchases.

Grade 7/8 teacher Henry Bink with some of the students who made purchases

563 – Former students and volunteer Taylor Wetzel face painting

562 – Fun at the Fish pond with Educational Assistant Sue Weiss and Leisha Huber grade 6/7 teacher