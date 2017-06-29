The British North America Act, signed by Queen Victoria, was proclaimed law on July 1, 1867, creating the Dominion of Canada. A rather staid affair then, 150 years later Canadians are making a party of it.

For many, it may be just a long weekend, but the nation’s 150th birthday is steeped in history. Founded out of a series of conferences and negotiations, confederation was the beginning of the nation we now call home.

A union of the British North American colonies of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Ontario, the federation was inspired in part by the belief of Britain’s reluctance to defend against possible U.S. aggression and homegrown fears of United States domination following the American Civil War. Confederation offered colonies the opportunity for a new united, free-trade market north of the American border.

Although 1867 is officially the year that Confederation established Canada as a united nation, not all of the provinces and territories that we know today were on board. Following New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec’s agreement to confederation in 1867, the 1870s saw Manitoba, British Columbia, the Northwest Territories and Prince Edward Island join late to the party. The 1890s brought the Yukon, followed by Alberta and Saskatchewan in 1905. Newfoundland joined 44 years later and Nunavut was created 18 years ago.

Our home and native land will be celebrating Confederation with a variety of events this Saturday July 1 across both Woolwich and Wellesley townships.

You can enjoy a free public swim at the Woolwich Memorial Centre from 1-3 p.m. in celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday.

For the 26th year, Woolwich Celebrates Canada’s 150th Birthday Party at Gore Park in Elmira from 4-7 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music from the John McKinley Band, games and activities, entertainment, food, beverages and cake.

SteamFest 150, with the Waterloo Central Railway at Market Station 878 Weber St. N., will be happening on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. They will be taking a fun historical train ride from St. Jacobs Market Station, looping through Elmira and back around to Market Station. Their 100-year-old steam train will be running, offering engineer experiences in diesel trains, jigger rides and steam cooked food.

The Maryhill Historical Society will be having a celebration including a flag raising, honouring of war veterans, BBQ, tree planting, wagon rides, antique displays, tours of the village, and a mass at St. Boniface Church.