Add St. Jacobs’ Old Scout Place to the list of road construction projects in Woolwich Township this summer.

The road is being upgraded in conjunction with the nearby Valley View Heights subdivision.

Meeting this week, councillors agreed to spend more than $1 million on the project, with much of the funding supplied by the developer.

Ersman Construction Inc. will carry out the construction work at a cost of $962,000, having submitted the lowest of four bids. Additionally, Meritech Engineering will be paid $140,000 to design and oversee the project.

The work is expected to get underway on July 24 and finish up by the end of September.

Currently a gravel road, Old Scout Place will be upgraded to urban standards – including sidewalks, curbs and gutters – along its stretch between Printery Road and a cul-de-sac near Arthur Street/Hwy. 85.

The work is needed as part of the next phase of the Valley View development, some 137 units known as Jacobs Trail Phase 2, at the south end of Water Street and north of Old Scout Place.

Under an agreement with Valley View, the developer is responsible for 100 per cent of costs for watermain, sanitary and related road works, and 20 per cent of the total cost for curb, storm sewer, boulevard and sidewalks on the urbanized section of Old Scout Place between Printery Road and the intersection of the future Water Street road allowance. In addition, the developer is also responsible for 20 per cent of the cost for the works on the rural paved section of Old Scout Place.

The township is responsible for the remainder of the costs associated with the upgrades to the road. Much of the work will be funded by development charges, extra costs levied on the buyers of new homes to help pay for township costs related to growth.