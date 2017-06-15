The title of the article this week goes around on the internet/facebook every week or so. Last week they had a picture of the comic actor Robin Williams. Williams was a fine actor, and was loved by talk show hosts. He was a great interview. He committed suicide a few years ago. You just do not know what a person is having to deal with in their lives. We should not rush to judgment with anyone. We should be compassionate to everyone.
In the last two years, I have been in judgment of the policies and character of Donald Trump. I find his bullying nature to be counter-productive to being a good citizen. His policies on trade agreements with the world, and his attitude towards other countries is not helpful. His attitude in relation to women has a history of harassment .
But, what personal battle is Mr. Trump going through, that often does not allow him to be understanding , compassionate or patient with people? Mr Trump has gone bankrupt six times . I would think that kind of history would have an affect on your self-confidence. Mr Trump was helped by his father to get into the real estate market in New York. Depending on how you read the financial numbers, Mr Trump has not done as well as expected .
I do not want to deconstruct the personality of Mr. Trump, but we are all dealing with some stuff out of our past. The Apostle Paul, the early church teacher, preacher and leader, killed some Christians before he became a believer in Jesus Christ. That would have shaped who he was as a leader of this movement. Some Christians would never trust him in the church. How did he deal with criticism from those people. Read his second letter to the church at Corinth, to see how he deals with people who are disappointed in him.
In the church where I grew up, we were one of the poorer families. I felt it at times, but for the most part I did not think about. How has that affected me as a person in the way that I relate to people on the margins , and to the people who are wealthy? We are the sum of all of our experiences that we have in life. I am not sure what it all adds up to in my life. I am still looking for the sum total, and then something happens in my life, and I have to rearrange the totals.
Paul wrote many letters to early churches. We have quite a few of them in the New Testament . At the end of most of these , he tries to sum up the letter by telling the communities should be about in their activities. In the letter to the people of Philippi (in Greece today) he tells them to, “… Let your gentleness be evident to all … do not be anxious about anything … and the peace of God, which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and minds…”
Let your hearts be guided and guarded by God. You never know what your neighbor, your friend or your foe might be dealing with in their lives. You know what you are dealing with everyday.
Shalom and strength,
Fred Redekop
Hi Fred. Not wanting to deconstruct Donald Trumps personality? He turned a million bucks into billions going bankrupt serveral times….how do you call that not doing as good as expected? Rushing to judgement is just what you have done. Maybe you have watched too much left wing liberal fake news to come to some of your conclusions? Please be careful what you print and the message you send. If you can’t say anything good sometimes it is best to be quiet. Just as David was used by God Donald can also be used by God. Many of his policies are good. The country will improve because of this government. The former democratic government did not support judicial Christian values example is how the sin of homosexuality is now glamoized to be the norm and how it is now considered by so many so called Christian denominations to be accepted. We need to pray for Donald and his family and also the other leaders of the US and our own country that we get back to what is the truth. The truth doesn’t change. The same yesterday today and forever. Yes we all have hidden problems that we mask in so many ways. We are human and need forgiveness. Even Donald has the ability to ask for forgiveness. Whether rich or poor it doesn’t matter. What matters is what you do with what you are given. We need poor people in the world the same as rich people. If we all had the same the poor would not understand what it is like to receive from someone who has more than they do. The rich create jobs. Jobs have given you a salary for the last many years. I can go on and on. Sometimes looking at situations from another angle can help.