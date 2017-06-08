The public is in no mood to put up with government sector employees’ demands. The tolerance threshold is low under the best of circumstances, but in the current economic climate it borders on zero.

Heading into summer and barbeque season – the timing is no coincidence – Ontarians will be keeping an eye on the goings-on at the LCBO. The threat of a strike closing liquor stores just as summer has finally made an appearance is fodder for plenty of griping. The union has asked the Ontario Ministry of Labour for a “no board” report, with a strike deadline anticipated before the end of the month.

The big stumbling block in negotiations seems to be the use of casual and part-time workers. The union argues the agency has been increasing the number of casual workers – who receive lower wages, erratic work hours and no benefits – at the expense of full-time employees. That reality being the case, the union now wants more protection – i.e. pay increases and benefits – for such workers.

It’s true the LCBO does pay much higher wages than is typical in the retail sector – and make no mistake, the jobs are directly comparable.

Critics of the union position argue LCBO employees are significantly overpaid, leading to overpriced goods on the shelves. Certainly liquor store pricing is excessive, as a quick trip to other jurisdictions, particularly the U.S., will show. That, however, is the result of indecent taxation levels. As the world’s largest buyer of alcohol, the LCBO surely pays lower prices for its products: the labour costs add to the pricing, but not in anything like the way taxes do.

As with any talk of a strike at the LCBO, there will be renewed calls for the privatization of the operation, the crown jewel of those who would strip the public of assets to benefit a few.

Privatization, however, can and often does lead to higher prices, less selection and, over time, control concentrated in fewer hands – it’s not all about mom-and-pop operations. Then there’s the issue of the LCBO putting more than $1 billion a year into government coffers – not, of course, that such reasoning has stopped the Wynne government from stripping Ontarians of its hydro system.

Now might be a good time, though, for the province to expand on its foray into broadening the availability of beer and wine. That would be a hugely populist and popular idea – in keeping with a government focused entirely on its plummeting poll numbers and the prospect of an election next year. Such a change would bring us more in line with longstanding practices in neighbouring provinces and states. It would also lessen the charge that Ontario remains far too paternal and uptight. The province currently has a hodgepodge of antiquated liquor laws, only recently loosened … marginally and grudgingly.

Making beer and wine more readily available in convenience stores and supermarkets would be a step toward a more liberalized attitude. More importantly, it would put a salve on the regular sore spot that is government control – read taxation – of alcohol in this province.

Where consumers are concerned, the LCBO is poorly run – high prices, failure to benefit from massive buying power – and ill-serves the people of Ontario. Under such circumstances, striking workers will find zero sympathy, especially if the weather finally invites us out to the beach, the patio and the yard.