Jumping to it comes naturally for young Conestogo athlete

Meet Abby Byers, provincial ski cross champion and the teen who just beat a 21-year-old high school long jump record that would have placed her first at the provincial high school level – if only she wasn’t in Grade 7.

The Conestogo Public School student jumped 5.09 metres in the girls’ 12-year-old long jump, more than 50 cm above the second place finisher at the Waterloo Region District School Board meet.

Beating the previously held record of 5.08m by Nadine Munro from A.R. Kaufman that had been standing since 1996.

At the following meet, she rose to the occasion and beat her own record jumping with a whopping 5.21m with only five weeks of training under her belt.

To put this into perspective, with her 5.21m jump, she would have placed first in midget girls, besting the winner by 5 cm, a close third in junior girls’ long jump and seventh in senior girls’ long jump at the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) track and field against kids who have up to four years on her.

“I always joke with people because if you’re watching her and a kid jumps more than Abby it is just like she gets this look in her eye like there is a job to be done because somebody just passed her. She is very focused and she usually rises to the occasion,” said Abby’s mother, Shannon Byers.

Shannon says the competitiveness runs in the family, a firefighter by trade she herself was on the Canadian Skeleton National Team and four years ago received her pro card for bodybuilding.

When reflecting back on the first record-breaking jump, Abby admits she hadn’t surpassed that five-metre mark before, but that the difference came from a technique she has now addressed.

“I was just happy I jumped over five metres,” she said. “I had taken one jump at the meet and it was 4.90m and then I took another jump and I had jumped from 4.90m to 5.09m which is a really big difference. I took off with my right leg instead of my left so I knew it was going to be a better jump. We are working on my steps so I can constantly get off my right because it makes such a big difference in my jumping and I’m hitting more consistent on my right.”

Although that was the end of the pit for Abby’s school track season, since there is no provincial completion for middle school students, she will be competing with the Laurel Creek Track Club this summer.

Abby will be competing two age groups higher than her respectable category in the hopes that she can make it to a national meet.

“June 10 is the first meet of the season. Because she is competing two age groups up, we will see what happens, but hopefully that qualifies her for provincials and then from there, it’s nationals. It is exciting because she is so young just to see how she will compare,” said Shannon. “So it is kind of exciting for when the time comes out of the three sports that she could choose.”

She’s involved in two other sports, being competitive in both hockey and skiing during the fall and winter months. Crediting her late start in track and field to a successful first competitive ski cross season.

Abby is currently the provincial champion for U14 from the SX Provincials held at Beaver Valley Ski Club back in February. Ski cross, a competitive skiing competition where courses keep athletes on their toes with both natural occurring terrain and artificial features. She earned herself an invitation to the Whistler Cup where she competed against individuals from 24 countries.

To add to that, she had been playing on two hockey teams at the same time.

“We joined Devil’s Glen ski club in Collingwood, so Abby started training basically Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Every Thursday, she and I kind of move to Collingwood for half the week. But on top of that too she played on two hockey teams, so she would ski all day and then we would drive back from Collingwood so she could play a game and then we would drive back to Collingwood that night so she could ski the next day. It was crazy – we lived in the car,” said Shannon. “Everything she does she is kind of like an overachiever.”

So what does the bright future look like for this jack-of-all-trades?

“The goal is to pick one sport and then hopefully get a scholarship for college and figure it out from there,” Abby said.

But for now she is focused on the most present goal of taking her big jump to the provincials.