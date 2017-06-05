An overturned tanker truck snarled the intersection of King Street and Lobsinger Line in St. Jacobs just in time for the commute home Monday afternoon.

St. Jacobs firefighters arrived on the scene about 4:30 p.m. to find the tandem truck on its side, having failed to negotiate a lefthand turn from King Street onto Lobsinger Line. They applied absorbent material onto the non-flammable liquid, installing sandbags to help contain the flow.

While the truck came to rest close to the building at the Wagner’s Corner service station, there were no reported injuries.