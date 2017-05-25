Four local gymnasts are tumbling their way to London next week to compete against the top girls in the province.

Eleven-year-olds Jordyn Kelly and Madeleine Maguire and 12-year-old Daniella Chan will all be competing in Level 3 for their age groups, while 10-year-old Trista Barnes will be competing at level 4 for her age group.

This will be the first time Chan, Maguire, and Barnes have competed at provincials.

“Daniella and Maddy have moved up to a higher level this year, they are competing at level three, so for them to make provincials this year is amazing. They have done really well this year to excel at their new level,” said Maria Code, head coach at the Woolwich Gymnastics Club. “Trista, she is level four, this is her first year going to provincials because last year she wasn’t old enough to go and she is ranked eigth in Ontario for her level and her age, which is amazing.”

Code, a gymnastics coach for 26 years, has worked with the four girls for just over four years. She has high hopes for Kelly having successfully competed last year.

“She is a veteran. This is her second time at provincials. She, I believe is ranked 27th in Ontario out of more than 100 kids, so that’s amazing as well,” said Code. “So we are hoping she will do really well this year, even better then she did last year.”

The Woolwich Gymnastics Club competitive gymnasts had to place in the top 40 in their age group as well as their level to make it on to provincials.

Code says they had six girls who could have qualified for provincials, so to have qualified four of the six is a huge accomplishment especially considering their practice time compared to that of other competitive teams.

“We had six girls that could possibly make it and we had four girls make it and one girl who is an alternate, so she can be called up at any time until June 1 – we are hoping that we can maybe possibly send five,” said Code. “And we practice maybe a fraction of the hours that the other clubs do, so they live a pretty balanced life and do fairly well at the competitions considering they only train six hours a week.”

Competing in four events throughout the championships, the girls will be judged on their routines in vault, bar, beam and floor.

Provincial’s rookie Barnes has been doing gymnastics with Code since she was three. The humble 10-year-old says she is excited to be competing at provincials for her first time.

“I hope I do well, but I don’t know,” said Barnes.

Barnes’ mother Stacy is proud to see her daughter’s hard work bear fruit.

“To see provincials and go this far, her dedication is so nice to see it pay off for her. It is awesome,” said Stacy.

She says Barnes has set some high goals for her future career in gymnastics.

“Her goal is the Olympics, which you know every little gymnast that’s their goal,” said Stacy.

Stacy, who was a competitive dancer herself, credits her daughter’s entrance into the sport to Barnes’ big sister.

“She was like gymnastics all the way, following her big sister,” said Stacy.

Trista’s older sister, who competes at level 5, is an alternate for provincials this year.

Stacy says her daughters’ love for the sport is a direct correlation to the environment her coach, Code, facilitates for the girls at the club.

“She just loves the camaraderie between her coaches and her teammates. Everybody here is so great and amazing they all help each other, I think that’s why she loves gymnastics; it’s the environment here,” said Stacy.

The girls will be competing in the championships June 1-4 in London, Ont.