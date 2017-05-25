Incentives for façade improvements to commercial buildings and planning fee rebates for upgrades should be the first incentives rolled out in Wellesley’s community improvement plan (CIP), says a consultant hired by the township.

The moves are among nine recommendations in a report that followed months of public consultation.

In a statutory public meeting in council chambers Tuesday night, the consultant identified three main goals for the township, based on input from public meetings, township staff, councillors and stakeholders. First, to attract and retain people and businesses in core areas, second to beautify and restore core areas, and to protect and enhance the heritage features of core areas.

The report presented May 23 was based on input from one well-attended open house last October and two lightly-attended open houses last month.

“Each of these goals has four or five objectives each. We want to be really clear as to what this plan can achieve for your community,” said Nancy Reid, a senior planner at Stantec, the firm hired to do the study.

Reid shared the firm’s findings, outlining nine different financial incentive programs that could benefit residents and developers in the township. Only a couple of the programs would be implemented every year due to financial and administrative constraints.

“In terms of recommendations for 2017, it is my understanding that staff would be recommending the planning, application and building fee rebate to be available to private land owners as well as the façade, signage and property improvement grant,” she said of the two programs prioritized by Reid in January. “Those are the two out of the list of nine that we recommend should be available this year.”

After identifying the core areas of Wellesley and St. Clements, Reid gave an example of how these two financial incentive programs could be put to work to encourage new development, upgrades to current buildings and to enhance what is already in the township.

“This shows how the programs can be used together. In scenario one, the restaurant owner in Wellesley is updating the façade and signage of a building. She is painting, replacing windows, updating lighting, installing awnings and signage and the property has been designated a priority site,” explained Reid. “Her total investment is $14,000 and through the façade, signage and property grant, she would get back $7,000. It is an incentive.”

Priority sites can be redefined every year based on the changing needs and wants of the community.

Reid shared with councillors and staff that there were five different suggestions from Stantec regarding what the township could do in the future to aid in reaching the goals outlined in the CIP, including a strategy for regional participation, public realm and streetscape improvement strategy, gateway and signage improvements, parking improvements and a master heritage society.

Mayor Joe Nowak says he has already spoken with the region regarding the plan, and they are receptive to seeing the effects.

“I have handed this over to the region and I can tell you that they are extremely excited about what we are doing out here. We are the first rural municipality that has taken this on, and there is quite a buzz with their planning people and their director of economic development,” he shared, adding that it would be to the township’s benefit. “They seem very positive at the region and maybe down the line, we can see if we can tackle some money from different areas as well.”

Coun. Herb Neher was concerned with the administrative side of the CIP.

“Will there be a person assigned to this that local businesses and residents can contact for information and assistance?” he asked.

Reid says Stantec recommends that there be a single person who would have their name on brochures, on the website and other literature, with contact information for questions and applications forms, alongside a committee made up of township staff.