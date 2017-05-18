Mitchell Hartman’s grade 7/8 teacher Henry Bink presents the award.

St. Boniface student Mitchell Hartman was honoured recently with the Beacon of Hope award. This recognition honours the “unsung heroes” that reflect Catholic values at local schools in the Separate School system.

One student from each elementary and two from each Secondary School were chosen. This reception was held at St. Michael’s Church in Waterloo with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Presenting the awards was Loretta Notten, Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. Grade 7 / 8 teacher Henry Bink with Mitchell’s parents and trustees were also in attendance.