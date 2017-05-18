Mitchell Hartman’s grade 7/8 teacher Henry Bink presents the award.

St. Boniface student Mitchell Hartman was honoured recently with the Beacon of Hope award.  This recognition honours the “unsung heroes” that reflect Catholic values at local schools in the Separate School system.

One student from each elementary and two from each Secondary School were chosen.  This reception was held at St. Michael’s Church in Waterloo with a breakfast at 7:30 a.m.  Presenting the awards was Loretta Notten, Director of Education with the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.  Grade 7 / 8 teacher Henry Bink with Mitchell’s parents and trustees were also in attendance.

SHARE
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here