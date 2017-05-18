Lions Club president Jim Davis presents award to Kevin Karley, Maryhill Volunteer Fire Department chief accepting the award.

On Tuesday May 9th the Ariss & Maryhill Lions club held their Appreciation Night to honour local groups.

Guest speaker was Wayne Tuttle, who has been blind since birth. He told many interesting and funny stories to tell of accomplishments he has done which included mountain climbing. Wayne is the recipient of a guide dog named Gore. This is the second dog that the Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club has been able to donate. With a seeing eye dog Wayne can now have his independence back and be able to do things he never was able to do before.

Appreciation certificates were presented to the Maryhill Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Maryhill Heritage Park Committee and the Maryhill Historical Society.

Displays were set up around the room showcasing the various accomplishments the Lions have done so far. The made and installed the 2 Book Boxes outside the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre, co-sponsored Gore the guide dog, purchased a ceiling lift for Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto to help patients get out of bed. They also purchased a roll-out awning for the Community Centre and purchased a specially designed mobility tricycle to assist a local child. Recently purchased the “Jaws of Life” for the Maryhill Fire Department. They also sponsored “Ariss” a hearing ear dog. This year they will be hosting their 5th annual golf tournament in September in memory of one of their members who passed away as a result of a car accident. Quite an accomplishment for a small club!

Thanks to the Lions Club for the photos.

Sandra Zinger Chairman for the Maryhill Heritage Park Committee and her husband Doug accepting the appreciation certificate.
Lions Club president Jim Davis making the presentations to Tim Vegh Grand Knight for the Maryhill Knights of Columbus.
Tom Schell president of the Maryhill Historical Society with Historical Society secretary Ken Hanson looking on.
SHARE
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here