Lions Club president Jim Davis presents award to Kevin Karley, Maryhill Volunteer Fire Department chief accepting the award.

On Tuesday May 9th the Ariss & Maryhill Lions club held their Appreciation Night to honour local groups.

Guest speaker was Wayne Tuttle, who has been blind since birth. He told many interesting and funny stories to tell of accomplishments he has done which included mountain climbing. Wayne is the recipient of a guide dog named Gore. This is the second dog that the Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club has been able to donate. With a seeing eye dog Wayne can now have his independence back and be able to do things he never was able to do before.

Appreciation certificates were presented to the Maryhill Fire Department, Knights of Columbus, Maryhill Heritage Park Committee and the Maryhill Historical Society.

Displays were set up around the room showcasing the various accomplishments the Lions have done so far. The made and installed the 2 Book Boxes outside the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre, co-sponsored Gore the guide dog, purchased a ceiling lift for Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto to help patients get out of bed. They also purchased a roll-out awning for the Community Centre and purchased a specially designed mobility tricycle to assist a local child. Recently purchased the “Jaws of Life” for the Maryhill Fire Department. They also sponsored “Ariss” a hearing ear dog. This year they will be hosting their 5th annual golf tournament in September in memory of one of their members who passed away as a result of a car accident. Quite an accomplishment for a small club!

Thanks to the Lions Club for the photos.