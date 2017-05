The weather was perfect for the students at St. Boniface School to participate in the Jump Rope for Heart on Friday, May 12. The students were all separated into different groups from Junior Kindergarten to grade six with the grade 7 and 8 students being leaders. There were several different areas set up and the students took part in each category.

This year Jump Rope for Heart is celebrating their 35th anniversary with close to 4,000 schools across Canada taking part.