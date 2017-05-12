Six people braved the rain on Saturday, May 6, 2017 to walk for the Maryhill Right to Life Walkathon. This takes place every year at the Maryhill Heritage Park which is ideal for the 6 kilometer walk. It is close for everyone who took part and we have a lovely park to use and enjoy. Even though some of the one path was underwater, there are several other paths that could be used. This was the 16th year for the Maryhill group.

The walkers represented the Maryhill Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Society and St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League. Members from the Knights of Columbus and Holy Name Society were Gerry Goetz and Dan Stemmler while for the Catholic Women’s League were Joanne Nederend, Maria O’Drowsky, Carolyn Stemmler and Diane Strickler.