It was a terrible cold and wet day but that didn’t dampen the spirits of 10 young people from St. Boniface parish who made their First Holy Communion on Sunday, May 7th at the 10 a.m. Mass.

The readings were given by Isaac Pooran and Malloy Garrett. Petitions were given by Ava Kralik, Robyn Harris, Reese Martin, Ella-Ann Fluit, and Ashrena Swift while Mia Chircop, Skylynn Bischof and Isaac Pooran were gift bearers.

The senior choir under the direction of Rosemary Flannagan, sang the responsorial psalm and the hymns during the celebration.

St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League president Fran Vegh presented Father Voisin with the scapulars which were purchased by the League, which he blessed and placed on each of the First Communicants.

Grade 2 teacher Karen Randall gave each of the students a gift on behalf of the St. Boniface School Community. They also received a First Communion certificate from the parish commemorating their special day.

Sophia Patron thanked everyone for attending and making this time special for them.

There was a pew designated for each student and their immediate family. At the end of the pew was a special marker with their name on it.

The First Communicants this year are: Skylynn Bischof, Mia Chircop, Ella-Anne Fluit, Mallory Garrett, Robyn Harris, Ava Kralik, Reese Martin, Sophia Patron, Isaac Pooran, and Ashrena Swift.

A thank you was also give in the program to the Catholic Women’s League for providing the sacramental workbooks that the students had used to prepare themselves for this special day.

Back Row – Mrs. Karen Randall (Gr. 2/3 teacher), Father Ron Voisin, Reese Martin, Ashrena Swift, Robyn Harris, Ava Kralik, Ella-Anne Fluit, Skylynn Bischof, Melyssa Gribbon-McGraw, JoAnn Giesler (principal) Front Row – Mia Chircop, Sophia Patron, Mallory Garrett, Alia Van Alphen, Isaac Pooran. Thank you to Maggie Pooran who supplied the picture.