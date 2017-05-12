Larry Wainwright with guide dog Otis and Maryhill Fire Chief Kevin Karley with their new “Jaws of Life”.

In January Kevin Karley, Fire Chief of the Maryhill Fire Department was guest speaker at the Ariss & Maryhill Lions Club and when asked if the Fire Department had an item on their wish list that the Lions could assist with he gave them an item. On Monday May 1st the Maryhill Fire Department was presented with the Jaws of Life from the Lions as their contribution.

The Lions became a chapter on May 30th, 2011 at a Charter Night which was held at the Woolwich Community Centre in St Jacobs that was donated for the occasion by the St Jacobs Lions Club. The evening was hosted by the Guelph Royal City Lions Club, who sponsored the Ariss and District Lions Club.

In 2015 the name was changed to Ariss and Maryhill Lions Club which currently has 19 members.

They meet every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre at 7 p.m. New members are always welcome.

On Tuesday, May 9th the Lions will be hosting their Appreciation Dinner and Open house at 5 p.m. at the Maryhill Heritage Park Community Centre. Tickets are $15 apiece. They will be showcasing what they do in our community and their accomplishments.

They are always looking for opportunities to assist in the communities that they serve.

This year is the 100th anniversary of Lions Club International.