“The Word became flesh and made his dwelling place among us. We have seen his glory…full of grace and truth.” John 1:14

Jesus came from heaven, and lived as a human among us for about 30 years. The idea of Jesus, son of God, living as a human being is fundamental to the Christian faith. It helps me to understand the nature of God, in that, God came to live among us, in living flesh. Jesus Christ knows what it means to breathe, to think like a human, have friends, and to suffer and to die.

So, Jesus can understand and feel the deaths of B.J. and Peter. I do not understand such tragedy. We have had many, too many, of these deaths of young people in the Elmira area. I do not understand it at all. It is beyond meaning and beyond tears. The Fountain of Memories will yet have more names etched into the granite.

The writer of the Psalms would cry out today, saying “Why have you forgotten our community once again Oh God? Why are you so far from hearing our groaning?” In Psalm 88, the writer goes at God with all of his fury. The Psalm ends as its begins, with suffering, tears and pain.

So, I am looking for grace in this situation, and not really truth. I could not handle the truth right now, whatever that might be. As it says in John’s writing above, Jesus came to provide us with grace in difficult experiences of life.

Prayer:

Your silence is so loud, right now God.

Where can we find your voice,

Today, in the pain of these deaths.

In the trees of Killarney, ??

In the birds of Elmira, ??

In the faces of each other, ??

Speak and I will listen for you to come out of hiding,

I do not know where you are this morning,

I am searching for words to you,

The great healer, the peacemaker, the Comforter, the Saviour of the world.

But, I cannot find you in my soul, outside or inside.

Maybe, you are reciting faith to me,

In a language that I am unable to read or speak.

“Ask, and it will be given to you .” was spoken by your Son

In a sermon

To his very best friends.

I believe we asked, and there has been nothing given.

AMEN.

The community must come together now, to support all of us. We will do that, but the pain is raw, grating at our collective souls. There is no meaning. This kind of tragedy does not happen for any reason whatsoever. There are no words that can comfort all of our anger, rage, loss and unhappiness. Nothing.

Prayer:

God we plead for your silence now. None of your words,

In a sermon

From your Son

Or from any of us

Will bring us to a place,

Where we might find ourselves, at peace,

Not yet.

AMEN