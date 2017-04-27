Students at Elmira’s John Mahood Public School will become the teachers for one night on Thursday.

The community is invited to STEAM, a night where the school will be opening its doors to the community, and take the chance to learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).

Teacher David Nunn says it’s a chance for the community and the school to come together.

“Schools are such an important hub of cultural diversity, diversity of thought and that is something that we really value within our community,” he said. “It is important that the school be one of those centres where people can meet, share ideas, share different perspectives and learn together.”

There are going to be a host of activities available for parents to have a hands-on learning experience. One of the interactive displays is used at the Google offices.

“One of them I think is really cool is one of our teachers is planning on demonstrating how computer images and displays work by showing them how binary systems work,” said Nunn. “Google sometimes uses it in Waterloo when they host schools and youth groups, and that is going to be in gym.”

In the arts and sciences area, music and aerodynamics are just two of the displays.

“Our choir will be performing, we will also be having simpler things too, like how to map the community, how to build a variety of different paper airplanes,” explained Nunn. “We are going to have displays and activities for all ages and it will appeal to kids of all interests.”

Nunn says the students and staff have been looking forward to inviting parents, friends and other family members into the classroom to share what they have been learning throughout the school year.

“It is great for students that have an opportunity to be the teachers,” he said. “This is a chance for us to be able to open the school to the public and show our community what the kids are up to. We have a lot of very talented kids and teachers on staff who want to be able to share those interests and talents and passions with everyone and this is a great opportunity to do just that.”

STEAM starts at 5:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 and runs until 7 p.m. It is open on a drop-in basis and is free of charge.