I believe prayer works. But I admit I do not know how it exactly works. Many times we pray when we are in distress or do not know what else to do. I find it harder to pray when life is going well or life is boring. So, is God like an emergency paramedic, rushing every time when I feel my life is at risk?

In my experience in church when there is a crisis of health, we encourage everyone to pray. We ask church people to pray. We try to find as many churches as possible to pray. We tell our families and our co-workers to pray for the health of the person who is sick. Then, we wait for God to intervene. It seems that if we get enough people to be praying for a certain situation that we can influence the mind of God. Is God really influenced to act if we can get a higher number of people to pray. And what is that number. 46 or 116 or 7,654? But, if prayer is not there to change the mind of God, what is it all about?

Jesus did not get his way. He did not want to die on the cross, but it was not his call. It is understood that all the disciples were martyred. I am sure they prayed for safety, and it did not happen.

A Taize worship song goes this way, “ Stay here with me, remain here with me, watch and pray“. This song, meant to be prayed and sung over and over, so it might infiltrate our souls, does not ask for anything. It invites that God be with us for our entire lives. Watch the world and pray to God. There is another Taize song that says for “ Jesus to remember me when you come into your kingdom.“ Again, invite God to be with me, when I die, and be there when I cross to the other side of life.

I believe we should ask God to intervene, but trust God to be with us. I do not think that my prayer can change the mind of God because God is eternal and sacred, and I am finite and human. But prayer should change me. Silent prayer should really change me, because I am then actually listening to God.

The early church leader, Paul from Tarsus, said he was praying for the churches that he wrote letters to at the beginning of church history. He thanked God for them, even when he was angry with them. After he prayed for them, I believe he changed his attitude. His prayerful words to the Almighty God change the way he saw the church and the world.

Allow space to listen to God today. Do not ask for anything but the presence of God. Trust in the relationship. If you really believe in prayer, be prepared to change your relationship to everything in this world. Be prepared to walk in a new way with God. Are you … ready, set, go. AMEN.