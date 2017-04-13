A farm-related accident claimed the life of a West Montrose toddler on Thursday morning.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Crooks Tract Road.

A boy, between the ages of two and three, had been run over by a piece of farm machinery. The police are not releasing what type of machinery was involved.

Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said the boy was outside playing with his siblings when the accident occurred.

“Whenever anything like this happens it’s hard, but when it’s a child involved obviously it hits even harder,” Greeno said.

He died on scene as a result of his injuries. Police were still on scene at 2:30 p.m. and are treating it as a farm-related accident.

The family is asking for privacy at this time.