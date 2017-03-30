Woolwich councillors collected a total of $127,247.78 in pay plus $5,182.72 in benefits in 2016, filing expense claims of $3,132.03 in 2016. That’s down from $136,025.12 and $4,651.25 respectively in 2015.

In a housekeeping measure mandated by the province, finance director Richard Petherick filed a statement of payments and expenses that was accepted by council at Tuesday night’s meeting. The Ontario Municipal Act gives municipalities until March 31 to make the details public.

Each of the ward councillors received $17,584.53, plus $754.81 in payroll expenses.

Mayor Sandy Shantz cost taxpayers $39,325.13 (including $9,349.96 for serving on the Waterloo North Hydro board) and $1,408.67 in payroll expense.

Petherick’s report also noted the township paid five members of its Committee of Adjustment remuneration totalling $2,940.