Wellesley Township may not be moving forward with the winner of the corporate logo contest after all.

At a meeting Tuesday night, staff heard not all councillors were satisfied with the process where they were presented with the winning entry on Mar. 14, but not shown any other options.

Coun. Carl Smit presented a statement.

“I’m concerned that we were given a vote of ‘accept the logo or no logo at all’ in the last meeting. Nine submissions were tendered to the judging committee. This is where I was at fault for not recommending that the judges pare their choices down to their three favourite ones for council to at least look at,” Smit said.

He said he would like to see the top three options, and felt the design did not entirely represent Wellesley.

The winner, designed by Jolene MacDonald, was a stylized apple with a farm field in the apple and in the foreground, referencing the Wellesley Apple Butter and Cheese Festival.

The township went ahead with the corporate logo contest in August and received nine entries that were reviewed by a committee of local residents, artists and marketing experts.

Mayor Joe Nowak said he had no problem with how the selection was made.

“We’ve already established the process for doing this logo, that was approved by this council back in January at budget time. Are we going to change that whole process now?” Nowak asked.

In response to a question about timing from Coun. Shelley Wagner, CAO officer Rik Louwagie said council received a report on Aug. 23.

“I’m somewhat concerned that our corporate logo is tied to a one-day event in Wellesley Village. A township very near to us is celebrating their one-day event this weekend, however sap buckets are not in their corporate logo,” Smit said, using Woolwich Township and its Elmira Maple Syrup Festival as an example.

He noted he’s aware they can still make tweaks to the final design but it felt like “it was either take it or leave it.” He suggests allowing them to view more than one submission would provide an opportunity for them to see other ideas.

“Why did you approve the process if you didn’t understand it?” Nowak asked.

Smit reiterated he hadn’t read the report thoroughly enough. Now, he’d like all decisions such as this to be done in such a way that council is given more than one option.

Staff have been directed to review the process and return to the next committee meeting with a report.