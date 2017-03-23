Out with the old and in with the new.

Less than a year after the tennis court was removed in the Village of Wellesley, township council has approved a new multi-use sports pad for the St. Clements Community Centre.

The Wellesley tennis courts are long gone after the site fell into disrepair and wasn’t considered safe anymore. But now, township residents will have another spot to hit the courts, whether for a tennis match, a game of basketball, or even pickleball.

The construction contract was awarded last week to Paul Schnarr Construction, and due to community find raising efforts, won’t be costing the township any extra money.

The source of the funding was of concern to Ward 4 Coun. Carl Smit before voting Mar. 14.

“I am looking back in our notes, and is says that St. Clements capital projects budget is $112,173,” he said mentioning the $46,500 price tag on the project. “Where exactly is this money coming from?”

Recreation director Brad Voisin informed council that the funds for the project are coming from the St. Clements Recreation Service Board and the KW Community Foundation.

“This project actually was not even put in our capital budget,” Voisin explained.

Coun. Shelley Wagner, representing Ward 1, wanted to ensure there was no duplication of services with the multi-use sports pad.

“Would this mean that we have two multi-use sports pads in St. Clements? I am referring to the pavilion that is also used as the outdoor rink (at the community centre),” she said.

Voisin assured her that the current space wasn’t suited for much else other than an outdoor rink or community rentals in the summer months.

“The ceiling is just too low. That area is no good for tennis or basketball,” he said.

There were also concerns about maintenance. The township isn’t footing the bill for construction, but what about years to come?

“It is going to be similar to Hawkesville’s multi-use sports pad and we know the ongoing costs there are minimal,” said Voisin. “There has been nothing major up until this point.”

Council having voted to allow the project to go ahead, the multi-use sports pad will be located on the corner of Maple and Park streets, next to the baseball diamond.